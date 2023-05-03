Fayetteville Falls in Salem for Second Straight Night

May 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers in action

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers in action(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Salem, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-13) saw another ballgame get away from them at Salem Memorial Ballpark Wednesday night. The Salem Red Sox (11-11) defeated the Woodpeckers by a final of 12-5.

Once again, things started off well for Fayetteville. With the bases loaded in the top of the second, Ryan Clifford singled the other way to bring home a pair of runs. A wild pitch by Woodpeckers starter Nic Swanson brought home the Red Sox's first run in the bottom half before Ronald Rosario scored the tying run in the fourth for Salem on a groundout.

In the fifth, Narbe Cruz delivered another big swing, hitting his second home run of the series to put Fayetteville back ahead, 3-2. Later in the frame, Luis Encarnacion doubled the lead with an RBI bloop single to shallow right.

The Red Sox chipped away at the deficit over the next few innings with an RBI groundout in the fifth and an RBI single from Karson Simas in the sixth to tie it. Jose Nodal (L, 0-2) lost control of a pitch later in the sixth to give Salem the lead, then uncorked another wild pitch compounded by a throwing error to make it 7-4. Allan Castro added another with a single to cap off a four-run frame.

Four more runs came across over the seventh and eight for the Red Sox. The Woodpeckers made some noise in the top of the ninth, loading the bases for Encarnacion who drove in another run on a fielder's choice to close out the scoring.

Fayetteville looks to rebound on Thursday night as RHP Nolan DeVos gets the ball for the Woodpeckers. Salem vies for their third straight win to begin the series, sending RHP Jose Ramirez to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.