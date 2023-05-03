Hillcats Roster Moves 5.2
May 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
On Monday, the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Cleveland Guardians made the following moves:
Added RHP Reny Artiles to the 7-day IL Assigned LHP Tomas Reyes from ACL to Lynchburg. Reyes will wear #31.
Check out the Lynchburg Hillcats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2023
- Columbia Scores Seven Unanswered, Walks off Winners on Pelicans 10-8 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats Roster Moves 5.2 - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Peña's Two Homer Night Leads Fireflies to Comeback Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Kannapolis Unable to Complete Comeback in Education Day Matchup with Augusta - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- GreenJackets Take Kannapolis to School on Education Day - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.3 vs Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Birds Blanked by Fireflies 12-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Salem Starts 12-Game Homestand with Big Win over Fayetteville - Salem Red Sox
- Ballers Drop Series Opener at Home against Augusta Tuesday Night - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lynchburg Hillcats Stories
- Hillcats Roster Moves 5.2
- Hillcats Outlast Fredericksburg for Series Split
- Hillcats Fall to Nationals, 5-2
- Hillcats Edged by Nationals, 10-9 in 11
- Hillcats Fall in Short, Wet Game