Hillcats Roster Moves 5.2

On Monday, the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Cleveland Guardians made the following moves:

Added RHP Reny Artiles to the 7-day IL Assigned LHP Tomas Reyes from ACL to Lynchburg. Reyes will wear #31.

