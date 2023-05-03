GreenJackets Take Kannapolis to School on Education Day

Kannapolis, NC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) picked up their second straight win on Wednesday afternoon, picking up a road win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox). Kannapolis (12-9) scored first, but four unanswered runs from Augusta (9-13) and late-game pitching heroics delivered the victory for the visitors on Education Day at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Seth Keller (W, 1-0) made the start for Augusta, and extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 13.1 innings before an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth put Kannapolis up 1-0. Keller lasted five innings, giving up four hits and just the one run.

In the top of the sixth, the GreenJackets got a leadoff walk from Francisco Floyd, before Ambioris Tavarez hit his first triple of the season to drive him home. Base knocks from Ethan Workinger and Nick Clarno delivered two more runs, and the GreenJackets would not surrender the lead from there. After Mahki Backstrom tripled to lead off the seventh, a sacrifice fly from former Charlotte 49er David McCabe put Augusta up 4-1. That score would hold courtesy of Jhancarlos Lara (H, 1) and Jason Franks (S, 1), who entered with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and picked up his first professional save.

The GreenJackets won their second straight game for just the second time this year. Away from home, Augusta is now 6-4. Tomorrow, Augusta takes on Kannapolis at 7:00 PM. Braves' #7 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach is the scheduled starter for Augusta. As always, the game can be heard on the GreenJackets Radio Network at bit.ly/GJRadio.

The GreenJackets are on the road to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) this coming week, before returning to SRP Park to take on the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) the week of May 9th. The series with Charleston will include an Education Day Game presented by SRNS, a STEM T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Aiken Technical College, and more! Full promotional details for the upcoming homestand will be released tomorrow, Monday, May 1st. For tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

