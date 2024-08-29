Petes Reassign 13 Players Following Thursday Scrimmages

August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke has announced that the team has reassigned 13 players following Thursday afternoon's scrimmages.

The following players were reassigned:

Jonny Brooks

Elijah Chavez

Quinton Kim-Lemay

Kasra Fathi

Matthew Crawford

Calum Hartnell

Justin Ouellette

Alexander Smyth

Owen Cassidy

Marcus Sulug

Raiden Doxtator

Matthew McKenna

Nicholas Wlodarczyk

"It's been a very competitive couple of days on the ice," noted Oke. "It's obvious that everybody worked hard over the summer and this has led to us having to make some very difficult decisions. We will continue to monitor these player's progress and development over the coming seasons."

Click here for a complete list of camp scoring and full scrimmage recaps from Wednesday and Thursday.

The annual Maroon vs White game takes place on Friday, August 30 at 4:05 p.m. at the PMC. The general public are invited to attend the game, which will also be streamed live on the Petes Facebook page. Keep an eye on the Petes website and social media for roster updates and details regarding the Maroon vs White game.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

