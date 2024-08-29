Spirit Sign Three Skaters, Saginaw Native Goaltender out of 2024 Training Camp

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday afternoon that four players have earned OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the team. Forwards Brody Najim and Liam Campbell, Defenseman Blake Barnes, and Saginaw native goaltender Sammy DiBlasi each put pen to paper after impressive training camp performances.

"First and foremost, they all earned it," said Drinkill. "These four guys definitely put in the time this summer, made a good impression at development camp and then followed that up with a strong showing at main camp. They know there is a lot of hard work ahead of them to progress in this league, and they are driven by it."

DiBlasi, 17, becomes just the third Saginaw native to sign with the Spirit, after defensemen Mitchell Smith (2019-23) and Brad Walch (2008-12). He spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Little Caesars program, seeing 43 games of action and posting a combined 1.76 GAA and .895 SV%. The Spirit picked DiBlasi in the 9th round (#176) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Saginaw's newest netminder stands at 6'3" and catches left-handed. His youth hockey days were spent on the ice at the Dow Event Center as a member of the Saginaw Jr. Spirit.

"Sammy had a great camp," said Drinkill. "It's a very storybook situation. I've known Sammy and his family for a long time and watched him grow up from a good young goaltender all the way through AAA hockey. Now he's the guy that other young goaltenders around Saginaw will look up to and want to be like."

Blake Barnes was picked in the 6th round (#107) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by Saginaw. The Sarnia, Ont. native clocks in at 5'10", 170lbs, and is a right-shot defenseman. The Spirit drafted Barnes out of the Lambton Jr. Sting AAA program, where he saw action with both the U16 and U18 teams in 2023-24. In 21 games with the U16's, Barnes produced two goals and ten assists for 12 points. He would break in to junior hockey in the spring when he suited up for three games with the GOJHL's Sarnia Legionnaires.

"We were looking for a defenseman that can play our style and adapt quickly to getting up on the rush and being an offensive kind of guy," said Drinkill. "Blake took that and ran with it. I thought he fit in seamlessly and he looked more comfortable as our scrimmages went on."

The Spirit selected Brody Najim in the 6th round (#110) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. A left-shot center from Sarnia, Ont., Najim spent 2023-24 with the Lambton Jr. Sting alongside Blake Barnes. He produced 35 points (18G, 17A) in 28 games with the U16's in the regular season before adding a goal and three assists in the postseason. Najim's regular season points led the Jr. Sting this past season. He and his family billeted numerous Sarnia Sting players over the years.

"I think it helps a lot when a player can grow up billeting OHL players," said Drinkill. "It gives them an understanding of the ups and downs as well as the grind of being in this league. A lot of good players and good leaders have lived with Brody and his family, and I think that will help him adjust."

Forward Liam Campbell rounds out Saginaw's 2024 camp signings. The Elginburg, Ont. native was selected in the 7th round (#141) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the Spirit. He finished 3rd in scoring on the Quinte Red Devils U16 team in 2023-24 with 47 points (25G, 22A) in 29 games. The 5'9" left-shot forward added ten points (6G, 4A) in ten postseason games with the Red Devils to round out his minor hockey career.

"Liam's speed and skillset were on display throughout camp," said Drinkill. "He showed his ability to score all throughout minor hockey and is a right-place, right-time kind of kid. There's a lot to be excited about with him."

New player numbers:

Brody Najim - 8

Liam Campbell - 28

Sammy DiBlasi - 35

Blake Barnes - 72

The new signings will follow the Spirit to Kitchener for their preseason tournament this weekend. Saginaw will face Brantford at 2pm on Friday, August 30th, Kitchener at 6pm on Saturday, August 31st, and Erie at 11am on Sunday, September 1st.

General admission tickets to Saginaw's home preseason contest are on sale now. The Spirit will face the Soo Greyhounds at 5:30pm on Sunday, September 22nd.

Saginaw's home opener and Memorial Cup banner raising ceremony will be Wednesday, September 25th at 7:05pm against the Windsor Spitfires. Tickets are on sale, and can be found here.

