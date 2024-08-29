Goaltender Jacob Gibbons Sent to Brampton for Future Picks

August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The lead-up to the 2024-25 Erie Otters season continues to be busy on the acquisition front for the organization.

On Thursday morning, general manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve announced the trading of second-year OHL goaltender Jacob Gibbons to the Brampton Steelheads, helping the Otters build up their draft capital in future seasons. In exchange for Gibbons, the Otters have acquired Windsor's 4th round pick in 2025, and Brampton's 6th round pick in 2028.

The 17-year-old native of Whitby, ON was selected by the Otters 38th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Gibbons played parts of two seasons in the OHL for Erie, appearing in 20 games in his first full OHL season in 2023-24 - posting a .819 save percentage and 5.11 goals against average.

"I want to thank Jacob for all his hard work with the organization." said Brown, "In light of the goalie circumstances, I viewed this as a significant opportunity for Jacob that is vital to his continued development. We wish him every success on his journey to fulfill his hockey ambitions."

The Otters organization would like to thank Jacob for his time in Erie and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors - in hockey and beyond.

Erie opens up their six-game preseason schedule Friday in Kitchener as they battle the Rangers.

