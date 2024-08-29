Brampton Steelheads Acquire Gibbons from Erie
August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Erie Otters acquiring goaltender Jacob Gibbons for a fourth-round pick in 2025 (WSR), and a sixth-round pick in 2028.
Originally taken by the Otters in the 2022 OHL Priority selection, Jacob Gibbons was drafted in the second round (38th overall). Heading into the OHL Priority Selection, the Whitby, Ontario native played for the Markham Majors in OHL Cup posting a 1.54 GAA and .926 SV% including two shutouts in four games. In 20 games last season for the Otters, the seventeen-year-old posted a 5.11 GAA and .819 SV%, with a 5-7-1-0 record.
Check out the Brampton Steelheads Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024
- Brampton Steelheads Acquire Gibbons from Erie - Brampton Steelheads
- Bulldogs Acquire Ryerson Leenders from Steelheads - Brantford Bulldogs
- Brampton Steelheads Trade Leenders to Brantford - Brampton Steelheads
- Goaltender Jacob Gibbons Sent to Brampton for Future Picks - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Steelheads Stories
- Brampton Steelheads Acquire Gibbons from Erie
- Brampton Steelheads Trade Leenders to Brantford
- Brampton Steelheads Acquire Spencer Sova from Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Complete Trade with the London Knights
- Brampton Steelheads Acquire Carson Rehkopf from Rangers