Brampton Steelheads Acquire Gibbons from Erie

August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Erie Otters acquiring goaltender Jacob Gibbons for a fourth-round pick in 2025 (WSR), and a sixth-round pick in 2028.

Originally taken by the Otters in the 2022 OHL Priority selection, Jacob Gibbons was drafted in the second round (38th overall). Heading into the OHL Priority Selection, the Whitby, Ontario native played for the Markham Majors in OHL Cup posting a 1.54 GAA and .926 SV% including two shutouts in four games. In 20 games last season for the Otters, the seventeen-year-old posted a 5.11 GAA and .819 SV%, with a 5-7-1-0 record.

