67's Receive Commitment from Third-Round Pick Jordan Perrier

August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have received a commitment from 2024 third-round pick forward Jordan Perrier, who signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team today.

"Jordan is a fast and skilled player who played a key role on his Ottawa Valley Titans team last season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited that Jordan has chosen the 67's to continue his development."

A native of Carp, Perrier spent the 2023-24 season with the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA, scoring 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points in 29 games. He also found his share of postseason success, adding seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 11 games played.

At last year's OHL Cup tournament, Perrier recorded six points, with two goals and four assists.

HEIGHT: 5'9" | WEIGHT: 163 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2008-07-02

HOMETOWN: Carp, Ontario | PREVIOUS TEAM: Ottawa Valley Titans | SHOOTS: L

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.