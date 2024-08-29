Brampton Steelheads Trade Leenders to Brantford

August 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs sending goaltender Ryerson Leenders in exchange for eight draft picks. The future selections include two second-round picks in 2025 (BAR/WSR), a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2025 (OTT), a third-round pick in 2026 (OTT), a third-round pick in 2027 (SAG), a fourth-round pick in 2025, and fifth-round pick in 2027.

Originally taken by the Steelheads in the 2022 OHL Priority selection, Ryerson Leenders was drafted in the second round (32nd overall). In 46 games last season, the netminder posted a league-high .909 save percentage (SV%), a 24-17-4 record and three shutouts. Leenders was also part of Canadian gold medal- winning teams at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18 Worlds. This past June at the NHL Draft, the 18- year-old was selected in the seventh round (219th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres.

