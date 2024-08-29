Spitfires Sign 2022 15th Round Pick Nathan Gaymes to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Nathan Gaymes to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Gaymes was selected 286th overall by the Spitfires in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection draft. Nathan hails from Brampton, Ontario. He stands at 6'1 and weighs 181 lbs.

Gaymes played for the Don Mills Flyers program the year he was drafted. With the Flyers, Gaymes played in 58 games and recorded 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points. After being drafted, Gaymes played for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U18 team and played in 67 games while recording 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists). Last season, Gaymes played with the Spitfires Junior B affiliate, Lasalle Vipers. With the Vipers, Gaymes played in 46 games and scored 20 goals while recording 14 assists for 34 points. He also appeared in 11 playoff games and recorded 1 goal and 5 assists.

The Brampton native is excited to be joining the club.

"I am super excited to sign with the Spitfires." Gaymes said. "I have put in the work with my U18 club as well as the Lasalle Vipers. I am honoured to be called up to the 'big club' and continue my OHL career."

He made his OHL debut as a call up on March 1st, 2024, versus Flint. He scored his first career goal that evening. In four OHL appearances, Gaymes has two goals, nine penalty minutes and a plus 1 rating.

Bill Bowler spoke on Gaymes putting pen to paper.

"Nathan is a competitive kid that has earned his chance in our league." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "He brings intensity every shift and his work ethic has given him this opportunity."

