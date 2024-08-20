Petes Add Athletic Therapist to Staff Ahead of Training Camp

August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has added Athletic Therapist Sarah McGall to the Hockey Operations Staff. McGall will hold the position for the 2024-25 season.

McGall, a native of Owen Sound, ON, has served as an Athletic Therapist for a number of sports teams, including the Owen Sound Jr. B Northstars Lacrosse Team, the Owen Sound Rugby Club, the Kingston Jr. Ice Wolves, and various Team Ontario Hockey Teams. Most recently, she held the position of Assistant Athletic Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Collingwood Blues (OJHL). She has also served as a Registered Physical Therapist with CONNECT Rehabilitation in Owen Sound since November of 2020.

"Sarah is an experienced Athletic Therapist with a great resume," noted Oke. "We think that she's a good fit for our staff and we're looking forward to having her at the rink this season."

Having played Division 1 NCAA hockey at Lindenwood University, McGall is no stranger to the sport. Since 2021, she has been a goalie instructor, coaching young goaltenders in Owen Sound. She has also worked for a number of Championship teams, winning the Centennial Cup (2024) and Buckland Cup (2023, 2024) with the Collingwood Blues, and Canada Winter Games Gold with Team Ontario in 2023 on a team featuring current Petes Carson Cameron and Nico Addy.

The Peterborough Petes would like to congratulate two members of their training staff who both had additions to their families in the past month. Athletic Therapist Natasha Lagacé and her husband TJ Jarvis welcomed their son Grayson, while Assistant Therapist and Chiropractor Dr. Chelsea McQuade and her fiance Cam Walker welcomed their daughter Isla.

Details for Training Camp will be released this week. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates as they become available.

