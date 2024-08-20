Bulldogs Name Ryan Kuwabara Assistant Coach

August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the hiring of Ryan Kuwabara as Assistant Coach, joining the Jay McKee's staff behind the Bulldogs bench.

Kuwabara arrives behind the Bulldogs bench with a resume as extensive as it is impressive. An OHL alumni, Kuwabara starred with the Ottawa 67's scoring 240 points in 196 games while earning the Bobby Smith award as OHL Scholastic Player of the Year in 1990. Kuwabara was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2nd round, 39th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft.

Kuwabara's playing career took him around the globe, after spending a pair of seasons with Wheeling & Fredericton, Kuwabara played the next 14 seasons in Japan, Ireland & Korea before turning his attention to coaching.

On the international stage, Kuwabara represented Japan at the highest level, skating in the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Kuwabara additionaly represented Japan at 5 World Hockey Championships including captaining the nation at the 2001 tournament in Germany.

Behind the bench, Kuwabara has been long lauded for his ability to teach the game, beginning with his time as Head Coach & General Manager of the Stoney Creek Warriors/Ancaster Avalanche of the GOJHL, where Kuwabara coached current Bulldogs video coach Owen Burnell. After 6 seasons with the Warriors/Avalanche, Kuwabara spent a pair of seasons each as an Assistant Coach with the Flint Firebirds and Associate Coach with Saginaw Spirit before re-joining the Wheeling Nailers as an Assistant Coach. Most recently, Kuwabara served as Head Coach with the Niagara IceDogs before joining the Bulldogs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to add Ryan to our staff." said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge & respect that will help to enhance our standards of culture & work ethic. I look very forward to getting started.".

"We are very excited to add Ryan & Melisa and their daughters Hannah, Sophie, Ayva & Tessa to the Bulldogs family." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Ryan and his family have shown incredible commitment to the communities they've been a part of and have deep roots in the Brant/Hamilton region. Adding Ryan brings both a tremendous person and excellent coach to the club, someone we are excited to see our players have the chance to work with and learn from."

