CHL Import Draft First-Round Pick Noah Erliden Commits to Erie

August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The newest shot-stopper in Otterland has officially arrived. Noah Erliden, the team's first round pick in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, has officially signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Erie Otters.

The announcement was made official on Tuesday morning by general manager Dave Brown and director of hockey operations Scott Grieve as the team prepares for training camp at the end of the week.

"We are very excited welcome Noah to Erie. Noah is a quick, athletic, and competitive goaltender who has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments on the international stage." said Grieve, "We would like to welcome Noah and his family to the Otters, and we are excited to see him in an Otters jersey this season."

Selected #30 overall in July's Import Draft, the 18-year-old goaltender from Jonkoping, Sweden measures in at 5'11", 183 lbs. as a left-gloved netminder.

Erliden has been a consistent presence in net as he has risen through the ranks at HV71. Last season with the U20's, he posted a .902 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA. Alongside plenty of accolades at the team level, he has shined the brightest has been at the international level, including at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championships. Erliden was named Best Goaltender after posting a .945 save percentage, 1.49 GAA, and a 5-1 record en route to a silver medal with Team Sweden. The southpaw also was part of Sweden's silver medal winning team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Noah is a top-tier goalie, and we are extremely excited to add him to our organization." said Brown, "Noah boasts extensive international experience handling high-pressure situations, and ranks among the elite goalies, as demonstrated by his achievements at global events. We look forward to working with Noah and welcoming him to the Otters family."

Erliden is the fifth goaltender the Otters have selected in the Import Draft all-time, and the second from Sweden (Oscar Dansk, #3 2012). He represents his home country as the fourth Swedish player ever taken by the Otters in the Import Draft, with two having gone on to play in the NHL - Dansk and Andre Burakovsky (#5 2013).

Erliden's many accomplishments at such a young age make him a very exciting prospect to watch as he transitions into the North American game, and the Erie Otters are thrilled to officially welcome Noah to the organization and look forward to having him join the team in the Fall.

The 2005-born goaltender is expected to be with the Otters for Training Camp this weekend. 2024 Training Camp begins on Saturday, August 24 for the organization, and concludes on Monday, August 26. Fans are welcome to attend the open scrimmages during camp to build their excitement for the highly-anticipated 2024-25 season.

