Ticket Details Announced for Petes vs Storm Preseason Game in Millbrook

(Millbrook, ON) - The Peterborough Petes, the Township of Cavan Monaghan, and the Millbrook Stars have officially announced ticket details for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) preseason game between the Petes and the Guelph Storm on Saturday, September 21 at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for the game start at $20 for General Admission (lobby area, upper track level, or video feed in the Community Room). Club tickets are also available for $30, they include guaranteed seating in the stands with controlled access. All tickets are available while supplies last.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Imprinted Apparel (Peterborough) - 730 The Kingsway #6

The Shack Pro Shop (Millbrook) - located on Distillery St. behind the old Millbrook Arena

Home Hardware (Millbrook) - 13 King St E *cash only during regular store hours

Ticket details for the game in Norwood and Port Hope can be found.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

