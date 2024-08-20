2024-2025 Niagara IceDogs Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs look to take the 2024-2025 season by storm this year and we want YOU to be apart of it! Catch your favourite OHL team live at the Meridian Centre by purchasing single game tickets today!
To purchase your tickets visit us online at www.niagaraicedogs.net, visit us in person at the Meridian Centre Box Office or call 905-687-3641 x1 from 10AM-5PM Monday to Friday.
