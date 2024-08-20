Windsor Spitfires Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates
August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires will hold their 2024 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre from August 29 - August 31st, 2024.
Practices and game times are listed below. All practices and games will take place at the WFCU Centre and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.
Schedule:
Thursday August 29th
5pm - Practice - Team Red
6pm - Practice - Team White
7pm - Practice - Team Blue
Friday August 30th
9am - GAME - Team White vs Team Blue
10:15am - GAME - Team White vs Team Red
11:30am - GAME - Team Blue vs Team Red
5pm - GAME - Team White vs Team Red
6:15pm - GAME - Team Red vs Team Blue
7:30pm - GAME - Team Blue vs Team White
Saturday August 31st
9am - SKILLS - Team White
10:15am - SKILLS - Team Blue
4pm - GAME - Annual Team Blue vs Team White (full game)
Dates and times are subject to change.
Following the completion of Training Camp, the Spitfires will open preseason play at home on September 6th vs the Sarnia Sting with puck drop at 7:05pm.
The Spitfires will then head to Flint on Sunday Sept. 8th for a 4:00pm puck drop at the Iceland Arena.
The Spitfires will have a few days of practice before the next preseason game in Sarnia on September 17th with a 7:05pm puck drop. The Spitfires will then return home the two days later to play Flint on the 19th at 7:05pm at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle. The Spitfires will then round out preseason play on the 21st vs Niagara at 7:05pm at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.
The Spitfires open the 2024-25 campaign on the road Wednesday September 25th in Saginaw followed by a trip to Sarnia on September 27th. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday September 28th vs the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Preseason game tickets are on sale now. Get your tickets here.
Single Game Tickets to all Spitfires 2024-25 regular season home games will go on sale on Saturday August 24th! Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Box Office located at the WFCU Centre.
