Windsor Spitfires Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates

August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires will hold their 2024 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre from August 29 - August 31st, 2024.

Practices and game times are listed below. All practices and games will take place at the WFCU Centre and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

Schedule:

Thursday August 29th

5pm - Practice - Team Red

6pm - Practice - Team White

7pm - Practice - Team Blue

Friday August 30th

9am - GAME - Team White vs Team Blue

10:15am - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

11:30am - GAME - Team Blue vs Team Red

5pm - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

6:15pm - GAME - Team Red vs Team Blue

7:30pm - GAME - Team Blue vs Team White

Saturday August 31st

9am - SKILLS - Team White

10:15am - SKILLS - Team Blue

4pm - GAME - Annual Team Blue vs Team White (full game)

Dates and times are subject to change.

Following the completion of Training Camp, the Spitfires will open preseason play at home on September 6th vs the Sarnia Sting with puck drop at 7:05pm.

The Spitfires will then head to Flint on Sunday Sept. 8th for a 4:00pm puck drop at the Iceland Arena.

The Spitfires will have a few days of practice before the next preseason game in Sarnia on September 17th with a 7:05pm puck drop. The Spitfires will then return home the two days later to play Flint on the 19th at 7:05pm at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle. The Spitfires will then round out preseason play on the 21st vs Niagara at 7:05pm at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

The Spitfires open the 2024-25 campaign on the road Wednesday September 25th in Saginaw followed by a trip to Sarnia on September 27th. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday September 28th vs the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Preseason game tickets are on sale now. Get your tickets here.

Single Game Tickets to all Spitfires 2024-25 regular season home games will go on sale on Saturday August 24th! Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Box Office located at the WFCU Centre.

