Spirit Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

August 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - In the first official event of the 2024-2025 season, the defending Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit invite their fans to training camp, August 26th-28th at the Dow Event Center. The 2024 training camp experience will be headlined by two Blue and White intrasquad games on Tuesday, August 27th and Wednesday, August 28th.

All on-ice training camp events, including the Blue and White games, are free and open to the public.

2024 Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, August 26th

9:15am - Defense Skills Session

10:15am - Forward Skills Session

11:15am - Goalie Session

6:00pm - Team Blue Practice

7:00pm - Team White Practice

Tuesday, August 27th

9:15am - Forward Small Area Games

10:15am - Defense Small Area Games

11:15am - Goalie Session

7:30pm - BLUE VS. WHITE GAME

Wednesday August 28th

10:00am - BLUE VS. WHITE GAME

Following Training Camp, the Spirit begin a slate of five preseason games in Kitchener on August 30th against the Brantford Bulldogs. They'll take on the Rangers (Aug. 31) and Erie Otters (Sept. 1) from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium before traveling to Sault Ste. Marie on September 18th. General admission tickets to Saginaw's lone home preseason game against the Soo Greyhounds on September 22nd can be found here.

Saginaw opens the 2024-25 regular season on home ice against the Windsor Spitfires on September 25th. Single game tickets to the Memorial Cup banner raising game, along with the 33 other games from the Dow Event Center, are on sale now.

