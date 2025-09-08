PERSEVERANCE-MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Allisha Gray

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Nine seasons. No shortcuts. No noise. Just game.

Allisha Gray is PERSEVERANCE-MADE.

Episode 3 of -MADE presented by CarMax OUT NOW on WNBA YouTube and TikTok!

In Season 3 of MADE, we explore how the WNBA has entered a historic new chapter. This year's cast represents the leading charge. They're pushing the pace, redefining influence, and inspiring a generation through authenticity, talent, and self-expression.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







