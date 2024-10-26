Peoria Falls to Roanoke 4-3 in Overtime

PEORIA, IL - In front of over 3000 fans the Peoria Rivermen comeback came painstakingly short in overtime as they fell 4-3 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen took an early lead in the first period as Mike Gelatt came up the ice on a two-on-one rush with Carlos Fornaris. Gelatt sent a quick pass into the slot for Fornaris who had a clear lane to the net. Fornaris wasted no time and rifled a wrist shot in past Roanoke netminder Austyn Roudebush to secure his second goal in as many games as possible and put the Rivermen up 1-0.

But the Rail Yard Dawgs responded late in the period thanks to a quick pass into the low slot from behind the Rivermen goal. Despite a shots-on-goal edge of 11-9, the Rivermen took a tied 1-1 game into the second period.

The Rail Yard Dawgs struck twice in the second period, earning four power plays. They capitalized once on the man advantage and again while playing even strength to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Peoria came roaring back in the third period as Alec Baer was able to find the back of the net off of a turn-around shot from the left half-boards. Baer's goal came just 29 seconds into the third period and sparked a Rivermen comeback. Three minutes later, Renat Dadadzhanov sent a shot from the right-wing circle on the net. The rebound produced from the shot deflected off of a Roanoke defenseman and back into the net. In the span of a few minutes, the Rivermen went from being down 3-1 to being tied 3-3. Despite good looks from both sides, neither could find the decisive goal in regulation. For the second game in four, overtime was required to find a winner.

Unlike last weekend, overtime lasted a bit longer for the Rivermen. Like last weekend, Peoria ended up on the wrong end of a left-wing rush to the net. Roanoke forward John Macdonald streaked up the left-wing side pushed to puck on net and followed through, hoping to force it past goaltender Troy Kobryn. Macdonald saw that he possibly scored and celebrated accordingly. However, after a lengthy discussion, the officials waved off the goal. This then led to all three officials discussing the play afterward and after a short conference, the call on the ice was overturned, the goal was given and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs picked up their first win of the season at Peoria's expense.

The Rivermen will have little time to dwell on their overtime loss as they will have to gear up for a mid-week road trip to Evansville Indiana for an early morning game with the Thunderbolts on Tuesday, October 29. The faceoff for the first meeting between the two rivals is set for 10:00 am.

