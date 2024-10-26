SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Cole Reginato

Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 11, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, October 25.

Reginato was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Fighting (Continuing Altercation), and game misconducts under Rule 46.16, Fighting (Third Man In) and Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at 8:58 of the first period.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's games against Evansville on October 26, November 1 and 2.

Pensacola's Kolby Johnson

Pensacola's Kolby Johnson has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 11, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, October 25.

Johnson was assessed a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Fighting (Continuing Altercation) at 8:58 of the first period.

Johnson will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Birmingham.

