SPHL Announces Suspensions
October 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Huntsville's Cole Reginato
Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 11, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, October 25.
Reginato was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Fighting (Continuing Altercation), and game misconducts under Rule 46.16, Fighting (Third Man In) and Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at 8:58 of the first period.
Reginato will miss Huntsville's games against Evansville on October 26, November 1 and 2.
Pensacola's Kolby Johnson
Pensacola's Kolby Johnson has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 11, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, October 25.
Johnson was assessed a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Fighting (Continuing Altercation) at 8:58 of the first period.
Johnson will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Birmingham.
