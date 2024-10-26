Thunderbolts Rally from 2-0 Down, Defeat Havoc 3-2 in Overtime

October 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: After falling behind 2-0 to the Huntsville Havoc in the first period, the Thunderbolts rallied back to tie the game and win in overtime, 3-2 at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Tuesday, October 29th against the Peoria Rivermen at 10:00am CT.

Late first period goals from Noah Finstrom at 14:42 and Buster Larsson at 19:32 propelled the Havoc to a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. In the second period, Matthew Barnaby began the comeback as he scored at 3:38 on a wraparound to make it a 2-1 deficit, the goal coming on a power play, assisted by Scott Kirton and Anthony Hora. At 17:23, Barnaby scored once again on a rebound from Joey Berkopec and Grayson Valente to tie the game at 2-2. Following a scoreless third period, the game went to a very active overtime period, beginning with a successful Thunderbolts penalty kill that included an Evansville penalty shot attempt for Matthew Hobbs, which was saved by Havoc goaltender Brian Wilson. At 3:59 however, the Thunderbolts pulled through to score the clinching goal as Brendan Harrogate scored unassisted with a steal at the net-front to win it for Evansville, 3-2.

Barnaby scored Evansville's two regulation goals, with Harrogate scoring the overtime-winning goal. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 35 saves on 37 shots for his 1st win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on Friday, November 1st at Ford Center.

