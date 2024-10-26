Preview: October 26 vs Birmingham
October 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back home after falling to the Havoc last night in Huntsville. With the Bulls in town, the team is looking to find its first win of the season on Small Dog Race Night presented by WolfGang.
When: Saturday, October 26
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: FloSports
Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.FM, 1450 AM), Voice of Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.
Ice Flyers Record: 0-2-0 (0 Points)
Ice Flyer's Last Game: 1-5 loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 25.
Bulls Record: 2-0-1 (5 Points)
Bulls's Last Game: 4-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday, October 25
GIVEAWAY/PROMO INFO
Small Dog Race Night is Presented by WolfGang.
The team collaborated with local artist, Daniel Andreu, to come up with Day of the Dead inspired merchandise and videoboard elements for the game.
Small Dogs will be taking to the ice to race against each other during both intermissions so fans are encouraged to stick to their seats to catch the fun.
PenAir Credit Union will be taking donations at the game for their Snack Stock Drive. Fans can donate and be entered to win a jersey or helmet at the game. Learn more.
WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?
Next Game: Friday, November 1 at Roanoke
Next Home Game: Friday, November 8 | Adult Jersey Giveaway Presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola
