Rally Falls Short as Ice Bears Drop Overtime Decision

October 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears' Jimmy Soper and Quad City Storm's Weiland Parrish in action

The Knoxville Ice Bears rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but fell to Quad City 4-3 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Cole Golka scored at 1:39 in the extra period off a cross-ice feed to the backdoor from Alex Laplante to keep the Storm undefeated to start the year. Golka finished with two goals and an assist for Quad City.

The Ice Bears forced overtime when Jimmy Soper scored at 4:46 of the third to tie the game for Knoxville. Carson Vance fired a shot from the left point and Soper collected the rebound and slid it behind Tyson Brouwer on the power play. Soper had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on the night.

Quad City took control of the second half of the third period and threatened to retake the lead, but Talor Joseph kept the Ice Bears alive with a series of big saves, including back-to-back stops from in close with just over three minutes remaining.

Knoxville generated a noticeable advantage in shots on goal through the first 20 minutes, outshooting the Storm 19-6 in the first period, but Brouwer kept the net clean to preserve a 2-0 lead at the intermission for Quad City.

Brouwer had a shot from the slot bounce off his mask and managed to fight off a redirect through traffic. He stopped Daryk Dubé-Plouffe from the left circle and gloved a look from Derek Osik on the right side. Tyler Williams had a wraparound attempt roll off his stick and Mitch Atkins sent a backdoor attempt from the left side just wide.

Golka scored off a cross-ice feed from the left point to the right end of the crease to put Quad City ahead at 4:14. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira received the puck from Jake Maynard and found Golka sneaking in behind Joseph to set Golka up for his third goal of the year. Tommy Tsicos scored on a deflection in front of the crease when Maynard shot the puck from the blue line at 11:52 on the power play.

Atkins scored off a rebound at 1:55 of the second to get Knoxville on the board. Dalton Skelly fired a blast from the point and Soper got his stick on it to force a rebound off of Brouwer. Atkins tapped in the loose puck for his second goal of the year.

Weiland Parrish scored from in front of the crease off a centering pass from the right-wing wall to make it 3-1 at 6:24.

Sebastian Miedema scored his first career goal from the left circle at 18:19 to make it a one-goal game at the second intermission. Eric Olson carried the puck into the slot before it made its way back to Miedema, who blasted it through a Brayden Stannard screen and into the net.

Knoxville nearly tied the game before the break, but Brouwer denied Osik on a two-on-one and blocked the ensuing rebound attempt. The Ice Bears nearly punched one in with seconds remaining on a net-front scramble, but Quad City cleared the puck away as time expired.

Knoxville outshot Quad City 42-25. Joseph made 21 saves. Brouwer stopped 39 shots for the Storm.

Knoxville is in Fayetteville Saturday night to face the Marksmen in North Carolina. The Storm return to Moline to host Peoria Friday night. Ice Bears fans can visit Carolina Ale House in Knoxville for the road game viewing party.

