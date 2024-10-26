Marksmen Jump to 3-1, Beat Mayhem 4-2

MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen locked down a 4-2 win over the Macon Mayhem off a 42-save performance by Ryan Kenny and a third-period game-winning goal from John Moncovich at the Macon Coliseum to improve to a 3-1 record Saturday.

Fayetteville opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the contest off a 2-on-1 play from Reggie Millette and held the 1-0 lead for nearly seven minutes. Millette (3) powered the puck up the far-side boards with help from Tyler Barrow (1) and rifled in his third goal in four games after Tyler Love (3) stole it to start the play. With 12 and a half minutes left in the frame, Macon answered, and the teams would head to intermission in a 1-1 tie.

For the second-straight game, Macon took the lead with a second period goal, this time just over six minutes in, but Fayetteville would answer soon after. Dalton Hunter (3) scored to even the game from Alex Gritz (3) and Love (4) at 9:53 of the frame. Kenny turned aside 29 shots through 40 minutes of play and helped to set up a dramatic third period.

Moncovich (3) broke the tie to give Fayetteville a 3-2 lead with eight minutes and 41 seconds left in regulation after he created space for himself for a snipe from the slot. Grant Loven (5) and Ryan Nolan (5) helped to create the play after Nick Parody dumped the puck in from center, and the two alternate captains battled it out along the boards. Hunter (4) finished the game off with an empty-net goal from Mason Emoff (3) and secured his second multi-goal game of the season.

With the win, Fayetteville jumped back into a tie for first place in the SPHL at the conclusion of Saturday's game, and improved to 3-1 on the young season.

