Mayhem Drop Close Contest against Fayetteville

October 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - Jake Goldowski's second straight game with a goal wasn't enough for the Mayhem as the Marksmen pulled ahead late, and defeated the Mayhem, 4-2.

For the third time in as many games, the Mayhem fell behind early, and it took Reggie Millette just 38 seconds to get on the board after becoming public enemy number one last night in Macon. Despite the early lead for Fayetteville, the Mayhem kept pushing, and tied the game at one thanks to a Nicholas Aromatario goal at 7:29 in the period. The goal was his first point since joining the Mayhem.

Similarly to game one of the series, the Mayhem jumped out to a lead to begin the second period, as Jake Goldowski scored for the second consecutive night on a play out in front of Ryan Kenny's net. However the Marksmen had a quick answer, as Dalton Hunter netted one to tie the game back up heading into the third.

Over halfway through the period, Ryan Nolan slung a centering pass to the slot, allowing John Moncovich to rocket a shot past Josh Boyko, retaking the lead for the Marksmen. The Mayhem had their chances as the game wound down, but ultimately fell short, as an empty netter by Dalton Hunter sealed the Mayhem's fate.

The Mayhem are hitting the road for the next three weeks, but will be back in Macon on Saturday, November 23, for Pack the Plex Night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

