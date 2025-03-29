Ice Bears Drop Road Game to Conclude Weekend

March 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears continued to generate offensive chances throughout the game, but came up short in a 4-1 loss to the Quad City Storm Saturday night at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Knoxville. Quad City clinched the final playoff spot earlier in the evening by way of Macon's loss to Roanoke.

Savva Smirnov scored on a rebound 11 minutes into the first period to open the scoring for Quad City. Dylan Massie scored from the left circle two minutes later and Brodie Girod redirected a shot past Stephen Mundinger to give the Storm a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Knoxville nearly cut the deficit with several chances throughout the second period, but couldn't get anything past Brent Moran. Mitch Atkins was stopped on a breakaway, Moran held onto Dawson McKinney's wrist shot from the right circle and kicked away Ryan Kuzmich's redirect.

Jimmy Soper put Knoxville on the board with a power play goal at 16:27 of the third. Carson Vance's one-timer hit Moran and Soper fed the puck across to Atkins in the left circle. Atkins slid a pass back across to Soper, who slid the puck underneath Moran.

Leif Mattson scored on an empty net to cap off the scoring. Mundinger made 26 stops for Knoxville. Moran finished with 32 saves.

The Ice Bears return to Knoxville to host Roanoke on Friday. Quad City will host Peoria for the front end of a home-and-home Friday night in Moline.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.