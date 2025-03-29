Dawgs Hold off Macon in 5-4 Home Win

March 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (32-16-5) once again had to stave off a comeback attempt on Saturday night, holding on for a 5-4 win over the Macon Mayhem (20-29-5) at Berglund Center. Mac Jansen scored the game-winning goal, Tim Manning scored his first pro goal, and Stephen Alvo, Tommy Munichiello, and Nick Ford added goals for the Dawgs. Austyn Roudebush made 33 saves, including a 19-for-19 mark in the third period. Macon was officially eliminated from contention for the President's Cup Playoffs.

Roanoke dominated from the get-go, rattling off four goals within the first 12:01 of the game. Manning's first pro tally opened the scoring on a one-timer at the left-wing circle off of a feed by Ford from the Macon trapezoid at 3:12. At 6:53, Alvo took the free space allowed to him at the center point of the Macon zone and walked down to the high slot before uncorking a heavy shot to the roof of the net to make it 2-0. Just 38 seconds later, a great transition play between Austen Swankler and Munichiello enabled Munichiello to slap a low shot into the net at 7:31 from the left-wing dot. The Mayhem would call a timeout to try and stop the bleeding, but it didn't take immediate effect. Ford made it 4-0 on a shot that rattled under Macon goaltender Bailey Brkin from the left-wing point, prompting the Mayhem to pull the goaltender at 12:01. The Mayhem would get on the board just five seconds into the lone power play of the period when Conor Witherspoon smashed the puck upstairs from the left-wing circle at 17:38. The Dawgs would take their 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period saw the energy disappear for both squads in the first 11-12 minutes, as both teams combined for just 15 shots on goal throughout the entire frame after combining for 26 in the first period of action. The game turned on its head during Roanoke's first and only power play chance in the final eight minutes of the frame. The Dawgs got just one shot on net created, and a breakaway chance allowed Macon to build momentum. Dan Winslow would collect an outlet pass and drive the right-wing side all alone to make it 4-2 at 13:56. At 18:00, Winslow pulled the same move from the same area to bring the score within one goal. A penalty late in the period for too many men by Roanoke gave Macon another power play, and Witherspoon tied the score with less than seven seconds left before the intermission to improbably tie the score at 4-all.

Macon would dominate most of the third period, outshooting the Dawgs 19-5 as the Mayhem stared down the possibility of being eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Roudebush came up big for the Dawgs, stopping every shot the Mayhem sent his way in the final 20 minutes. A clearance from out of the Roanoke zone by Jacob Kelly found Jansen, and the long-time star passed the puck to himslef in the neutral zone before driving right to the Macon netmouth and tucking the game-winning goal at 6:39. Macon emptied its net several times in the final two minutes, but Roanoke held on for the 5-4 win to push its home record to 21-3-3 this season.

Brkin stopped 7-of-11 shots in net, while Boyko stopped 16-of-17 shots faced in relief for the Mayhem. Roanoke went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Mayhem scored on each of their two power play chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Sunday, March 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen Mayhem at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 P.M. EST in the Star City.

