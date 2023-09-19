Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce U.S. Navy Blue Angels License Agreement

September 19, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers, a four-time championship team in the Southern Professional Hockey League, are thrilled to announce a three-year license agreement with their hometown heroes, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. This agreement will be effective through September 2026.

As part of this license, the Ice Flyers will proudly host an annual Blue Angels Night, dedicated to celebrating the renowned flight demonstration team and showing appreciation to the men and women who have served the country. In a fitting tribute to all servicemembers, the organization is excited to announce that the inaugural Blue Angels Night will take place this season on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.

"The Blue Angels are an integral part of our gulf coast community, and it is truly an honor to partner with them in hosting an official Blue Angels Night," shared Greg Harris, owner of the Ice Flyers. "To have this event on Veterans Day in our hometown, with its strong military presence, is a momentous occasion in the history of the Ice Flyers and our community."

During Blue Angels Night, the Ice Flyers players will pay tribute to the flight demonstration team by wearing officially licensed game jerseys, hockey pant covers, and game socks that replicate the look of a Blue Angels flight suit. These special uniforms will feature the iconic Blue Angels shield and script logos, and the player numbers on the back will be designed in the style of the numbers on the tail of each Blue Angel F/A-18 Super Hornet. The uniforms will be proudly made in the U.S.A. by OT Sports in Burlington, N.C.

To enhance the fan experience, the Ice Flyers will offer officially licensed replica jerseys and apparel for purchase at the game. As part of their military appreciation for Blue Angels Night, discounted tickets will be available exclusively at the Bay Center Box Office for all veterans, active duty and retired servicemembers, and their families.

Harris emphasized, "Our organization is immensely proud to host this night, and we are thrilled about the enormous potential it holds. We are already hard at work planning a comprehensive evening that will pay tribute to the Blue Angels, honor our servicemembers, support local charities, entertain our fans, and bring our community together for a night to remember."

For more information about Ice Flyers season tickets, mini packs, group tickets, and single game tickets, fans can download the Ice Flyers official mobile app and follow @pcolaiceflyers on social media. To stay informed about Blue Angels Night and receive updates, fans can sign up for contact lists at IceFlyers.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.