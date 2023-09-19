Brendan Sheehan Returns to Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Forward Brendan Sheehan have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Entering into his second professional season, the St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin native is ready to assume a bigger role on the ice and expand off of the skills gained in his rookie year.

"The fans, the arena, and Chesty, our equipment manager, are the best in the league," said Sheehan. "I enjoyed my experience playing for the Ice Flyers last season and wanted to play in the Hangar in front of our great fans again."

The Ice Flyers kick-off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 (vs. Birmingham) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

