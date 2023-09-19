Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Mathieu Cloutier

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Mathieu Cloutier for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Cloutier returns to the Thunderbolts after playing 39 games for Evansville in 2022-23, scoring 10 goals and 14 points in 39 games. The native of Gatineau, Quebec previously played for the Peoria Rivermen in 2021-22, scoring 7 goals and 17 points in 40 games. Prior to turning professional, Cloutier played junior hockey for his hometown Gatineau Flames of the QJHL, scoring 49 goals and 113 points in 140 games between 2017-2020. In reaction to returning to the Thunderbolts for a second season, Cloutier commented: "I am so excited to be coming back to Evansville. There is nothing better than the energy from our fans at Ford Center on game night."

In reaction to re-signing Cloutier, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Mathieu is entering his third professional season and has tons of skill, we are excited to see him flourish this season."

