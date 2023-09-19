Christy Signs with Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of F Jared Christy for the 2023-24 season.

Christy, 25, is a 5'10" forward from Cypress,CA. Christy split his junior hockey career between Wenatchee (BCHL) and Odessa and Austin (NAHL). He played collegiately at the University of New England where he appeared in 74 games scoring 76 points before turning pro with the Iowa Heartlanders after his senior season where he appeared in 2 games.

"Jared is a dynamic offensive player that has produced at all levels." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "We're expecting him to come in and support our offense this season."

