Marksmen Sign Matt Araujo for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed defenseman Matt Araujo for the 2023-24 season.

Araujo, 26, finished the 2022-23 season with the Marksmen following his graduation from SUNY-Plattsburgh. The Brookhaven, New York, native recorded a goal and an assist in nine regular season games and played in all three playoff games. Araujo was the captain of the Plattsburgh Cardinals for his final two collegiate years.

"Matt is a great two-way defenseman that got experience with us last season," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has leadership abilities and will play a vital role on our team."

The 196-pound, 6'2" defender capped off his university play with a SUNYAC championship after playing 107 games for Plattsburgh and totaling 54 (13G+41A) points.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 17 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

Matt Araujo

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

