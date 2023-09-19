Marksmen Sign Matt Araujo for the 2023-24 Season
September 19, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed defenseman Matt Araujo for the 2023-24 season.
Araujo, 26, finished the 2022-23 season with the Marksmen following his graduation from SUNY-Plattsburgh. The Brookhaven, New York, native recorded a goal and an assist in nine regular season games and played in all three playoff games. Araujo was the captain of the Plattsburgh Cardinals for his final two collegiate years.
"Matt is a great two-way defenseman that got experience with us last season," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has leadership abilities and will play a vital role on our team."
The 196-pound, 6'2" defender capped off his university play with a SUNYAC championship after playing 107 games for Plattsburgh and totaling 54 (13G+41A) points.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.
With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 17 announced players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
Dalton Hunter
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
Matt Araujo
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
