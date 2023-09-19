Rivermen Sign Jm Piotrowski and Liam Freeborn

September 19, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced that they have signed forwards JM Piotrowski and Liam Freeborn for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Piotrowski, a native of Dallas, Texas, returns for his fifth season in the SPHL and third in Peoria. After a distinguished collegiate career at Yale, Piotrowski broke into the professional ranks with the Birmingham Bulls and the Huntsville Havoc. It was in Peoria, though where Piotrowski made his mark, joining the Rivermen for the 2021-22 season. Piotrowski netted 48 points in 55 games played and scored the crucial overtime winner to secure Peoria's first-ever President's Cup Championship. This past season Piotrowski improved on his stellar 2022 performance with 51 points in 57 games.

In total, Piotrowski boasts 42 goals, and 57 assists for 99 Rivermen points in the regular season with 15 points in 15 playoff games.

Freeborn is a native of Calgary, Alberta Canada, and is coming off of his first year of professional hockey with the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Professional Hockey League. Freeborn boasted 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games with Port Huron. Freeborn was a four-year staple of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before stints with Adrian College (NCAA III) and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (ACAC) in 2021 and 2022.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.