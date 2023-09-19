Matt O'Dea Returns for Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that defenseman Matt O'Dea has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

O'Dea returns to the Star City after another strong season for the Dawgs in 2022-2023. The five-foot-ten defenseman has been among the best offensive producers from the blue line in the SPHL over the past two years, tallying 10 goals and 21 assists in 45 games this past regular season. The Orland Park, Illinois native added two goals and two assists during the team's run to the President's Cup title. After serving as alternate captain for the Dawgs last season, O'Dea will enter the new campaign ranking among the franchise's top ten all-time leaders for games played (130), goals (28), assists (51), and points (79).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 19:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

