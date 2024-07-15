2024-2025 Schedule Announced

July 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their full schedule for the 2024-2025 season on Monday, June 15.

As in the past, each SPHL team will host 28 home games and travel to 28 road games throughout the regular season. Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 18 against Fayetteville. A printer friendly version of the full schedule is linked at the bottom of this page. Roanoke's promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 18 at the Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are on sale now through the Dawgs front office. Contact our ticketing team for more information. If you purchased a package that requires you to select seven or 14 games, a selection form will be sent out once the promotional schedule is released.

Game dates, times and opponents subject to change.

