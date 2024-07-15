Thunderbolts, SPHL Release Full 2024-25 Schedule

July 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: On Monday, the SPHL released the full league schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, including the full 56-game schedule for the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Including opening night, the Thunderbolts will face the Ice Bears 5 times this season (2 at home, 3 at Knoxville). Evansville will face Midwest rivals Quad City (7 at home, 5 at Quad City) and Peoria (6 at home, 6 at Peoria) 12 times each. Against the Alabama teams, the Thunderbolts will take on Huntsville 8 times (4 at home, 4 at Huntsville) and Birmingham 7 times (3 at home, 4 at Birmingham). Against the rest of the SPHL, the Thunderbolts will face Pensacola 5 times (2 at home, 3 at Pensacola), Macon 4 times (3 at home, 1 at Macon), Fayetteville twice at Fayetteville, and Roanoke once at home.

Preceding the full schedule release, the Thunderbolts unveiled the 2024-25 lineup of promotional nights earlier this offseason; Returning promotions from 2023-24 include Wizards Night on Saturday, October 19th, the annual Education Day morning game on Tuesday, October 29th, Military Night on Saturday, November 9th, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 16th, First Responders Night on Saturday, November 23rd, Teddy Bear Toss night on Saturday, December 7th, the annual New Year's Eve game on Tuesday, December 31st, Faith Night on Friday, January 24th, Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 25th, Superhero Night on Friday, February 28th, Pucks and Paws (previously Dogs Night Out) on Saturday, March 1st, Princess & Pirates Night on Sunday, March 9th, Jurassic Night on Saturday, March 22nd, Country Night on Friday, April 4th, Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 5th, Sunday Fundays on February 16th and March 30th, and Free Kids Fridays on November 1st and January 3rd.

Fans can also look forward to several new theme nights in 2024-25, including Hockey Horrors Night on Saturday, October 26th, Elf Night on Saturday, December 14th, Bad Gift Exchange Night on Saturday, December 28th, Heavy Metal Night on Saturday, January 4th, Union Night on Friday, January 31st, Euro Night on Friday, February 7th, and Swipe Right Night on Friday, February 14th.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

SPHL Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.