Rivermen Release 2024-25 Schedule

July 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to release their 2024-25 schedule for their 43 rd s eason in the River City.

The Riverme n will compete in 56 games in the regular season with 2 8 home games at Carver Arena this season. The Rivermen will play rivals Evansville Thunderbolts 12 times this season (six at home, six on the road) and the Quad City Storm 14 times (seven times at home, seven times on the road).

Peoria will also face off against every team in the Southern Professional Hockey League this coming season. This includes six matchup s with the Huntsville Havoc (two at home and four in Alabama) who the Rivermen defeated in a best-of-three series to clinch their second President ' s Cup title in three years.

Other opponents include the Knoxville Ice Bears (seven games) Pensacola Ice Flyers (six games), Birmingham Bulls (five games), Macon Mayhem (three games), Roanoke Rail Y a rd Dawgs (two games), and Fayetteville Marksmen (one game).

Highlights of the Rivermen schedule include Bruce Saurs Opening Night on October 25 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In addition, Peoria ' s annual education game which will take place on December 19 at 10:30 am against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Peoria ' s promotional schedule will be released in the ne ar future.

The defending Pres ident ' s Cup Champion Peoria Rivermen will start the season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

FULL SCHEDULE BELOW

Saturday October 19, 2024 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Friday October 25, 2024 Roanoke @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday October 26, 2024 Roanoke @ Peoria - 7:15

Tuesday October 29, 2024 Peoria @ Evansville - 10:00 a

Friday November 1, 2024 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Saturday November 2, 2024 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday November 8, 2024 Evansville @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday November 15, 2024 Evansville @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday November 16, 2024 Peoria @ Evansville - 7:05

Friday November 22, 2024 Pensacola @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday November 23, 2024 Pensacola @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday November 29, 2024 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday November 30, 2024 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Friday December 6, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday December 13, 2024 Peoria @ Macon - 7:00

Saturday December 14, 2024 Peoria @ Macon - 6:00

Sunday December 15, 2024 Peoria @ Macon - 3:00

Thursday December 19, 2024 Evansville @ Peoria - 10:30 a

Friday December 20, 2024 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday December 21, 2024 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Thursday December 26, 2024 Peoria @ Birmingham - 7:05

Friday December 27, 2024 Peoria @ Birmingham - 7:05

Saturday December 28, 2024 Peoria @ Pensacola - 7:05

Tuesday December 31, 2024 Quad City @ Peoria - 6:30

Friday January 3, 2025 Fayetteville @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday January 4, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville - 7:05

Friday January 10, 2025 Peoria @ Huntsville - 7:00

Saturday January 11, 2025 Peoria @ Huntsville - 7:00

Friday January 17, 2025 Evansville @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday January 18, 2025 Evansville @ Peoria - 7:15

Sunday January 19, 2025 Knoxville @ Peoria - 3:15

Friday January 24, 2025 Birmingham @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday January 25, 2025 Birmingham @ Peoria - 7:15

Sunday January 26, 2025 Birmingham @ Peoria - 3:15

Friday January 31, 2025 Peoria @ Knoxville - 7:05

Saturday February 1, 2025 Peoria @ Knoxville - 7:05

Thursday February 6, 2025 Peoria @ Quad City - 10:30 a

Friday February 7, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville - 7:05

Saturday February 8, 2025 Evansville @ Peoria - 7:15

Sunday February 16, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville - 3:05

Friday February 21, 2025 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday February 22, 2025 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Sunday February 23, 2025 Quad City @ Peoria - 3:15

Friday February 28, 2025 Knoxville @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday March 1, 2025 Knoxville @ Peoria - 7:15

Sunday March 9, 2025 Huntsville @ Peoria - 3:15

Friday March 14, 2025 Peoria @ Knoxville - 7:05

Saturday March 15, 2025 Peoria @ Knoxville - 7:05

Friday March 21, 2025 Peoria @ Huntsville - 7:00

Saturday March 22, 2025 Peoria @ Huntsville - 7:00

Sunday March 23, 2025 Peoria @ Pensacola - 4:05

Friday March 28, 2025 Pensacola @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday March 29, 2025 Pensacola @ Peoria - 7:15

Sunday March 30, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville - 3:05

Friday April 4, 2025 Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10

Saturday April 5, 2025 Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15

