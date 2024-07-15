Ice Flyers Announce Full 2024-25 Season Schedule

July 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The wait is over! The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce their full 2024-25 season schedule. Get ready for another action-packed season as the Ice Flyers take on familiar foes in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). With 28 home games, there's plenty of time to join in on all the family-friendly fun.

It all starts at home on October 19, 2024 against the Huntsville Havoc at the Pensacola Bay Center. Stay tuned for more information on the the theme nights!

