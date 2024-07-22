Widmar Swapped for Marcinkevics in Trade with Pensacola

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Dominiks Marcinkevics has been traded to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for Joe Widmar ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Marcinkevics had spent the last two seasons with Dawgs, compiling 69 points (27 G, 42 A) over 95 games with the club. The Latvian native also had a 13 game stint with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL during the 2023-2024 season where he produced two goals and three assists over 13 contests.

"We loved Dom here in Roanoke and I'm proud of the professional he has developed into. There's a good chance he takes the next step of his career this upcoming season and plays quite a bit in the ECHL. We wish him the best going forward," said Head Coach of Roanoke Dan Bremner, "With Widmar we get a player that brings everything we were lacking down the stretch and into the playoffs last year. He brings good size and great hockey IQ. Most importantly, he's consistently been one of the best faceoff centers in the league of the last four or five years. I expect Widmar to have an immediate impact this year for us."

With Widmar, the Dawgs add a veteran center with 130 games in the SPHL and 157 games in the ECHL over the past six seasons. Widmar has played games with the Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm and the Pensacola Ice Flyers. During his time in the SPHL, the Chicagoland native has recorded an impressive 39 goals and 104 assists over 130 games.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

