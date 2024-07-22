Ice Flyers Acquire Dominiks Marcinkevics from Roanoke

July 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have acquired the playing rights of forward Dominiks Marcinkevics from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for the playing rights of forward Joseph Widmar.

"Dom is a player that creates a lot of opportunities for himself and his teammates around him," explained Gary Graham. "He's young and hungry with a high ceiling to continue to improve on his past two seasons."

The Riga, Latvia native played his first professional season in 2022-23 with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In 53 games, he accumulated 32 points with 10 goals and 22 assists. During the 2023-24 season, Marcinkevics tallied 37 points with 17 goals and 20 assists in 42 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs before being called up to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder where, in 13 games, he lit the lamp twice and assisted on three goals.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.