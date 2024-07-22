Annual Meet the Team Party Announced

July 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are pleased to announce an exclusive event for both season ticket holders and the general public on Monday, October 21st, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Propst Arena. This event is presented by Lamica Realty!

This event will provide several valuable opportunities:

Season Ticket Holder Gifts: Season ticket holders can pick up their gifts for the 2024-25 season.

Meet the Team: Meet the players of the 2024-25 Huntsville Havoc team and get autographs.

Backstage Tour of VBC: As part of an ongoing yearlong celebration for the VBC's 50th anniversary, you're invited to take a peek behind the scenes and see where the teams and artists hang out backstage! Since the arena opened in March 1975, countless athletes and performers have utilized the locker rooms and dressing rooms backstage. In 2021, the VBC renovated, expanded, and modernized the backstage area and is excited to invite fans in for a free open house.

Videoboard Preview: Be among the first to see the new giant videoboards recently installed in the VBC!

Complimentary Food: Enjoy a selection of free food available throughout the event.

This event is designed to enhance the experience for our season ticket holders and provide a preview of the upcoming season. We look forward to welcoming you to Propst Arena and appreciate your continued support.

