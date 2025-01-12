SPHL Announces Revised Schedule After Postponed Games

January 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The SPHL and the Huntsville Havoc have announced the rescheduled dates for the games postponed this past weekend due to winter weather and travel concerns.

Huntsvegas Night, presented by Huntsville International Airport and Breeze Airways: Rescheduled to Thursday, February 27th (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11th).

Glow Night, presented by Huntsville Utilities: Rescheduled to Thursday, March 27th (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 10th).

Fans holding tickets for the original dates will have their tickets automatically transferred to the rescheduled games. Please refer below in regards to refunds or exchange based on how you may have purchased the tickets.

Ticketmaster.com - Fans will receive an email shortly confirming the change. If you are not able to attend the new date, there will be information in the email about requesting a refund.

Havoc Office - Tickets will automatically transfer to the new date. Digital tickets will be updated to the new date soon. Printed tickets will still work on the new date. If you are not able to attend the new date, please reach out to request a refund.

VBC Box Office - Tickets will automatically transfer to the new date. If you cannot attend the new date, visit the VBC Box Office.

Fevo - Tickets will automatically transfer to the new date. If you cannot attend the new date, email tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com to exchange.

Full STH - Tickets will automatically transfer to the new date

Half & Quarter STH - Tickets will automatically transfer to the new date. If you cannot attend the new date, email tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com to exchange.

Below are all the updated opponents and updated road schedule:

Wiener Dog Races: Sunday, January 26 - Pensacola at Huntsville (was Quad City)

Huntsvegas Night: Thursday, February 27 - Macon at Huntsville (was Peoria, rescheduled from January 11)

Glow Night: Thursday, March 27 - Birmingham at Huntsville (was Peoria, rescheduled from January 12)

AWAY GAME: Sunday, March 9 - Huntsville at Evansville (was Macon)

AWAY GAME: Thursday, March 13 - Huntsville at Birmingham (was Pensacola)

AWAY GAME: Friday, March 14 - Huntsville at Birmingham (was Evansville, rescheduled from January 10)

For any questions about your tickets, please contact tickets@huntsvillehavoc.com.

Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for updates and additional details about these games.

