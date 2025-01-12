SPHL Announces Schedule Changes

January 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced schedule changes following the postponement of three weekend games due to winter weather throughout the midwestern and southeastern United States.

The schedule changes are as follows:

Postponed Games

Friday, January 10 - Evansville at Birmingham

Saturday, January 11 - Peoria at Huntsville

Sunday, January 12 - Peoria at Huntsville (rescheduled from January 10)

Revised Schedule

Sunday, January 26 - Pensacola at Huntsville (was Quad City)

Thursday, February 20 - Macon at Fayetteville (was Birmingham)

Thursday, February 27 - Macon at Huntsville (rescheduled from January 11, was Peoria)

Friday, March 7 - Peoria at Quad City (was Huntsville)

Friday, March 7 - Evansville at Knoxville (was Macon)

Saturday, March 8 - Peoria at Quad City (was Huntsville)

Sunday, March 9 - Huntsville at Evansville (was Macon)

Sunday, March 9 - Quad City at Peoria (was Huntsville)

Thursday, March 13 - Huntsville at Birmingham (was Pensacola)

Friday, March 14 - Huntsville at Birmingham (rescheduled from January 10, was Evansville)

Thursday, March 27 - Birmingham at Huntsville (rescheduled from January 12, was Peoria)

"While we hoped to maintain the same matchups from the postponed games, limited arena dates this late in the season, combined with the original schedules of this weekend's visiting teams around those replacement dates, required changes to multiple teams' travel schedules," said Commissioner Doug Price.

The updated schedule will be posted to the SPHL website this afternoon (www.thesphl.com).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.