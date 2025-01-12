SPHL & Rivermen Announce Make-Up Games

January 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The SPHL and the Peoria Rivermen announced on Sunday that their previous games against the Huntsville Havoc, previously scheduled for January 10 and 11 have been rescheduled for March 7 and 8 against Quad City.

Peoria's new schedule now includes games in Moline, Illinois, on Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8, against the Quad City Storm to make up for the road games against Huntsville that were missed due to severe winter weather on January 10 and 11. In addition, Peoria's home Sunday matchup against Huntsville on March 9 will now be against the Quad City Storm at 3:15 p.m.

"While we hoped to maintain the same matchups from the postponed games, limited arena dates this late in the season, combined with the original schedules of this weekend's visiting teams around those replacement dates, required changes to multiple teams' travel schedules," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price.

The Rivermen will be home this Friday and Saturday (January 17 & 18) as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena at 7:15 p.m. and will host the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first time this season on Sunday, January 19, at 3:15 p.m.

