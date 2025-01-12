Skinner Stops 41 in Crucial Win in Pensacola

January 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(PENSACOLA, Fla.) - After splitting the first two games of the weekend series in Macon, the Mayhem got a stellar performance out of goaltender Dysen Skinner en route to a big 3-2 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

As Skinner got only his second start of the Mayhem's last seven games, the Ice Flyers opened the scoring for the third time in as many games this weekend. After Claeys and Skinner traded saves throughout a primarily uneventful first period, Greg Susinski swatted home the rebound of a Cayden Cahill shot off of Dysen Skinner's pads to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead, late in the first period.

Then, for the second straight game, the floodgates burst open in the second period for the Mayhem. It started not even two minutes in, as Hugo Koch buried a breakaway against his former team to tie the game. Then off of a faceoff win in the offensive zone, Justin Kelley popped out to the blue-line and one-timed a puck past Claeys, thanks to a prompt setup from Jarret Kup. Skinner kept the Mayhem in the lead with 19 saves in the period, while Dustin Perillat scored his first SPHL goal on Claeys' blocker side in the final two minutes of the period to round out a phenomenal middle frame.

In the third, Michael Herrera cut the lead to one to make things interesting, and Pensacola forced Skinner to make 14 more saves, but the Mayhem held down the fort and ultimately won the final two games of the three-game weekend series.

