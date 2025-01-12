Game Preview: January 12 vs Macon
January 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back on home ice after splitting their first two games of the weekend against the Mayhem.
Doors: 3:00 p.m. CT
Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. CT
Watch: FloSports
Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.
-
Ice Flyers Record: 8-18-1-2 (19 Points)
Ice Flyers Last Game: 5-1 loss to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, January 11.
-
Mayhem Record: 10-16-2-0 (22 Points)
Mayhem Last Game: 5-1 win over the Ice Flyers on Saturday, January 11.
PROMO INFO
- Tonight's Saving Sunday is proudly presented by CPC Office Technologies
- First Responders can purchase $12 tickets for their entire party at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid I.D.
- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation
- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #7 Bake Tosto's Jersey.
WHAT ARE WE WEARING?
The team will be wearing navy alternate uniforms during tonight's game.
WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?
Home: Friday, Jan. 17 | Peanuts Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong | Get Tickets | 7PM
Home: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Wiener Dog Race Night | Get Tickets | 7PM
Home: Sunday, Jan. 19 | Savings Sunday presented by Bubba's 33 | Get Tickets | 4PM
