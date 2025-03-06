Havoc Sellout Streak Reaches 41 Games with No Signs of Slowing Down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the past 41 home games, the Huntsville Havoc have played in front of a packed house. What started on Dec. 26, 2023, during the 2023-24 season has turned into a historic sellout streak, showcasing the passion of Havoc fans and the rapid growth of hockey in Huntsville.

With five home games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season, the streak shows no signs of stopping. Havoc President Justin Strickland credits the buy-in from fans, the dedication of the front office and the overall experience that has elevated Havoc hockey to new heights.

Dec. 26, 2023, was the perfect starting point for the streak. The date has always been one of the Havoc's biggest nights, and last season's game was no exception. With the always-popular Small Dog Races on the schedule, the night set the stage for what would become a historic run of consecutive sellouts.

From there, the momentum only grew. Coming off an SPHL Finals appearance in 2023-24, excitement for the team was at an all-time high, and ticket demand skyrocketed.

"Games are selling out way faster than normal," the Havoc said. "Only five games this season weren't sold out before game day."

It's a dramatic shift from past seasons, when sellouts were more sporadic. The team typically averaged between six and 10 sellouts per season. Even in 2023-24, when interest was climbing, the Havoc hit a milestone with their first-ever back-to-back sellout weekend. Now, consecutive sellouts have become the expectation.

Huntsville has long been a favorite road trip for visiting players, known for its passionate, engaged fanbase. But this season, the atmosphere inside the Von Braun Center has reached another level.

"Huntsville has always been one of the best places to play in the SPHL because of the crowd," Havoc forward Connor Fries said. "But with the on-ice projection system, new video boards and upgraded sound system, it's even louder and more electric than ever."

That sentiment is echoed by longtime Havoc players.

"There are moments where you can't even hear yourself think," veteran forward Robbie Fisher said. "This has always been the best place to play in our league, but now, it's safe to say it's one of the best places to play in minor pro hockey-period."

The sellout crowds have created an undeniable home-ice advantage. Visiting teams and league officials have taken notice, recognizing Huntsville as one of the premier atmospheres in minor league hockey.

The streak hasn't just changed the in-game experience-it's reshaped how the Havoc operate behind the scenes.

"It's a testament to our front office staff as a whole," Strickland said. "They've taken every element of game-day operations to another level. From the production team using the new video boards and projectors, to the ticketing staff transitioning to the Account Manager system, to our retail coordinator managing the increased demand for merchandise-everyone has stepped up."

The overwhelming support has forced the organization to adapt, ensuring that fans continue to receive a first-class experience every night.

With five home games left in the regular season, the Havoc are on pace to sell out the entire year-an achievement that would have been nearly unthinkable just a few seasons ago.

The March 29 regular-season finale on Military Night is already a guaranteed sellout, and fewer than 800 tickets remain for each of the other four home games. If current trends hold, the streak will hit 46 straight games by the end of the season.

The Havoc are optimistic that the momentum will carry into 2025-26.

"We hope it can," the team said. "Our fanbase is hungry. They've shown they want this."

While the numbers are impressive, the streak is about more than just ticket sales. It reflects how far the Havoc, and the city of Huntsville, have come.

"It speaks to the growth of the city," the team said. "As Huntsville has grown, we've been fortunate to grow with it. We've invested to ensure that just because we're a minor league team, fans don't feel like they're watching minor league hockey. Everything we do is designed to give them a first-class experience."

That commitment to excellence has turned Huntsville into one of the premier destinations in minor league hockey.

As the streak continues, one thing is clear: It isn't just a reflection of the team's success or the front office's efforts-it's a testament to the fans.

"We just want to thank them," the Havoc said. "This streak is because of them. Their dedication, their passion-it's what makes this possible."

