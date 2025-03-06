Season Worn Jerseys on Sale Now
March 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Own a piece of Ice Flyers history! Authentic game-worn jerseys from the 2024-25 season are now available. These one-of-a-kind items were worn on the ice by your favorite players during this season. Each jersey is a unique piece of Ice Flyers memorabilia that won't be available for long. Visit shop.iceflyers.com to secure your piece of Ice Flyers history today. Limited quantities available-first come, first served. Jerseys will be ready for pickup after the season ends.
