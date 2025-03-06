Marksmen Make Four Collegiate Adds

March 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signings of forwards Chance Gorman, Kyler Head and Ethan Stuckless, and defenseman Blake Holmes.

Gorman, 26, played five seasons at Elmira College, where he recorded 112 points (54g+58a) in 117 games played. During his collegiate career, the Clinton, New Jersey, native earned many accolades for his impressive play, including spots on the UCHC All-Rookie Team (2020-21), All-Tournament Team (2020-21), Second Team All-Conference (2021-22) and First Team All-Conference (2022-23).

Head, 25, brings five years of NCAA Division-I experience to the Marksmen, having played one season at Robert Morris University and four at Mercyhurst University. The six-foot-four forward out of Malone, New York, scored 19 goals and added 21 assists for 40 points in 105 games played.

Stuckless, 24, joins Fayetteville from Plymouth State University, where the St. John's, Newfoundland product spent his entire collegiate career. In 102 NCAA Division-III games, he put up 101 (44g+57a) points.

Holmes, the Marksmen's newest defenseman played the last two seasons at University of Wisconsin-Superior after playing three seasons with Utica College. Blake, 25, also skated in 102 NCAA Division-III games. From the blue line, he scored six goals and contributed 30 assists.

Stuckless and Holmes have been signed to PTOs, while Gorman and Head inked standard player contracts.

In additional roster moves, the Marksmen added forward John Moncovich to the 14-Day IR, and released forward Andrew Stefura from his PTO.

Fayetteville remains idle until Wednesday, March 12, when it hosts the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a 10 a.m. school day game before playing a weekend series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Single-game tickets to all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

