5 Tips for the Last 5 Games

March 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - As the season winds down, there's no better time to catch your Ice Flyers in action than during their final home games. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for an exciting night out, these tips will help you enjoy the games to the fullest. From insider knowledge to fan experiences, we've got you covered for these last few match-ups.

1. Get There Early and Dive Into the Atmosphere (and don't miss the pregame party on march 15th)

The pre-game vibe at the Pensacola Bay Center is electric, and you won't want to miss out on it. Also, arriving early lets you soak in the sights, sounds, and excitement before the puck drops. Grab a drink, check out the merchandise stands, and chat with fellow fans.

And don't miss our pregame party for the St. Patrick's Day Theme Night on March 15th presented by McGuires Irish Pub! Use your two free drink tickets that come with your game ticket and take advantage of the party! The front plaza and parking lot will be open at 4:30pm for everyone.

Don't forget to snap a picture with Maverick!

2. Wear Blue and White

Show your team spirit by rocking your Ice Flyers gear-jerseys, hats, scarves, or even just your best blue and white! If you really want to stand out, try a Rockstar Chain! You'll feel more connected to the game and the crowd, there's nothing quite like doing the signature goal dance with a sea of fans who are just as invested in the game as you are.

3. Plan a Post-Game Hangout With Fellow Fans

Hockey games are best enjoyed when the fun continues after the final whistle.

Don't forget that you get free cover at Seville with your game ticket! One of the highlights of the Ice Flyers is how involved are with the local community we are, and thrive on connecting with other businesses or organizations to create the best fan experience possible.

4. Bring the Kids for a Family Night Out

The last five home games are a great opportunity for a family-friendly outing. Starting our last 5 games with Youth Jersey Giveaway Night on March 14th Presented by White Smiles General Dentistry! With the excitement of the game, the crowd's energy, and the action on the ice, it's an experience that kids will love.

Don't forget to bring the kids' Ice Flyers gear for that perfect family photo!

5. Stick Around for Post-Game Jersey Auctions on March 15th and 23rd

Lastly, after the final buzzer sounds, don't rush out the door! There are live auctions where you can win game-worn jerseys from your favorite players and get them autographed! And don't fret if you get outbid, there will be an online auction with more game-worn jerseys on our website.

REMAINING THEME NIGHTS

Friday, March 14 - Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by White Smiles (First 1,000 kids 12 and under get a free white jersey at the doors)

Saturday, March 15 - St. Patrick's Celebration presented by Mcguire's Irish Pub (Pre-game party in the front lot - starting at 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 21 - Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital (Catch all the cute chaos as 80+ small pups take to the ice during the intermissions)

Saturday, March 22 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union ($12 lower bowl tickets for active, veteran or retired military at the Box Office for their entire party with I.D.)

Sunday, March 23 - SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport (Join the Ice Flyers for SpongeBob Night where the boys will be wearing specialty jerseys straight from Bikini Bottom!)

The last 5 home games are sure to be a memorable ride, and following these tips will ensure you enjoy every minute of it.

So, grab your tickets, get hyped, and get ready to cheer on the Ice Flyers-these games are a chance to make some unforgettable memories!

